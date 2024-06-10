Over 406,000 drivers fined over a week

ANKARA
Traffic authorities issued fines to over 406,000 vehicles across the country during the week spanning May 30 to June 6, amid heightened security measures ahead of the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

In a social media post on June 9, Yerlikaya noted that most of the penalties were imposed for speed limit violations.

Yerlikaya’s statement came after a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in the country’s east. As a result of the accident, two were killed and 30 people were injured.

Over the course of the week, approximately 2.5 million vehicles were subjected to scrutiny, the minister said. He said that a total of 409,987 vehicles and drivers were fined for 114,82 speeding violations, 23,684 without periodic inspections, 15,872 not using seat belts, 15,620 driving without a driver's license and 9,423 without compulsory financial responsibility insurance.

During the last year’s Eid al-Adha holiday, 6,903 traffic accidents occurred, resulting in the death of 110 individuals.

Some 66 people were killed and 8,352 injured in 4,998 traffic accidents across Türkiye during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in April.

