Over 30,000 drug pills seized in southern Turkey

HATAY - Anadolu Agency

Turkish police seized 32,600 illicit drug pills in the southern Hatay province on Feb. 23, security sources said.

The local police team raided an address in Reyhanlı district of the province as part of anti-drug operations, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to the restrictions on talking to the media.

During the operations, two suspects were detained.