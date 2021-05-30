Over 28.76 mln vaccine shots administered in Turkey

  • May 30 2021 10:07:00

Over 28.76 mln vaccine shots administered in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Over 28.76 mln vaccine shots administered in Turkey

Turkey has administered over 28.76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures.

As of May 29 evening, more than 16.47 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.28 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 7,656 new coronavirus cases, including 605 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Friday was 7,773.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.09 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,271 with 137 new fatalities.

As many as 11,180 more patients won the battle against the virus, surging the total number of recoveries past 5.09 million.

Over 53.70 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

Pfizer, sinovac,

ARTS & LIFE NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Ways downtown

NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

    Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

  2. Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

    Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

  3. Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

    Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

  4. Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

    Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

  5. Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace

    Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace
Recommended
Xenophobia, racism, Islamophobia poisons we must fight together: Turkish FM

Xenophobia, racism, Islamophobia poisons we must fight together: Turkish FM
Turkish ship sinks while loading in Spains Port of Castellon

Turkish ship sinks while loading in Spain's Port of Castellon
Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbuls conquest

Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest
Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower
Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace

Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace
Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey
WORLD Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

An automated spacecraft docked with China’s new space station on May 30 carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 47.8 percent in March this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on May 28.
SPORTS Kais the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Chelsea fans piled into the streets surrounding the Stamford Bridge ground of the new kings of European football following their 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29 in Portugal.  