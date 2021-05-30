Over 28.76 mln vaccine shots administered in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has administered over 28.76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures.

As of May 29 evening, more than 16.47 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.28 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 7,656 new coronavirus cases, including 605 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Friday was 7,773.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.09 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,271 with 137 new fatalities.

As many as 11,180 more patients won the battle against the virus, surging the total number of recoveries past 5.09 million.

Over 53.70 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.