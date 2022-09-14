Over 225,000 people apply on 1st day of housing project’s launch: Minister

ANKARA

Over 225,000 people have applied for the housing project, which aims to help low-income citizens own houses and tackle problems regarding property prices and rents, on the first day of its launch, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said.

“Applications for land and industrial workplaces will be made between Oct. 10 and Nov. 7,” Kurum said.

“Applications received gradually to avoid intensity will continue until the end of Oct. 31,” real estate expert Mustafa Özelmacıklı said, adding that citizens will be able to make their applications without any limitation as of Sept. 19.

Reiterating that general information about the application conditions is included on the application screen and the announcement text, Özelmacıklı noted: “They should apply according to the groups they belong to.”

For applicants from the “disabled” or “retired” category, a document of evidence will be required at the time of making the contract, he added.

In the project, 50,000 residences are reserved for retirees and young people, and 5 percent, 12,500 residences, for the disabled, martyrs and veterans, he added.

Stating that most of the houses will be built in the metropolitan city of Istanbul, Özelmacıklı said, “Around 50,000 houses, 20 percent of the total, were allocated for Istanbul. The highest number of residences will be built in Arnavutköy, Başakşehir and Esenler districts, with a total of 28,340 houses.”

Of the 18,000 residences to be built in the capital Ankara, 4,800 will be built in Sincan, 3,800 in Etimesgut and 3,645 in Mamak district.

They will be followed by the Aegean province of İzmir with 12,500, the southeastern province of Gaziantep with 10,000 and the northwestern province of Bursa with 8,650 houses.

“This campaign represents the largest housing investment in the world in terms of number and quality. We are proud to enter the 100th anniversary of our republic with such a global and historically significant campaign,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier at the debut of the social housing project.

The government will lay the first foundation of these projects at the beginning of 2023, he said.

“Our aim is to complete the first stage residences within a maximum of two years and hand them over to our eligible citizens,” he added.

The president explained that their target is to build 500,000 social housing and 50,000 workplaces, as well as provide 250,000 residential land plots, in 81 provinces in five years, covering 2023-2028.

Thus, they will have increased the number of social housings that have been constructed since the beginning of 2003 to 2 million, and the number of citizens living in them, together with other projects, to over 10 million, Erdoğan stated.