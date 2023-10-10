Over 2,200 killed in traffic accidents in 9 months

Over 2,200 killed in traffic accidents in 9 months

ANKARA
Over 2,200 killed in traffic accidents in 9 months

Some 2,253 people lost their lives in more than 411,000 traffic accidents in Türkiye in the first nine months of the year, official data has revealed.

According to the data issued by the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security, in these accidents, 269,091 people were injured, while more than 235,000 traffic accidents resulted in material damage only.

Approximately 188,000 of these accidents occurred due to drivers, 18,709 involved pedestrians, 1,389 were passengers, and 749 were due to road-related factors.

The city with the highest number of fatalities in traffic accidents was the capital Ankara, with 123 casualties, followed by Istanbul and the western province of İzmir.

Türkiye already has an action plan covering the years between 2021 and 2023 and gradually implements the 441 items of the plan, which focuses on streamlining cooperation between different ministries and public agencies to ensure traffic safety. The national program includes activities to boost awareness about the issue, with new campaigns on social media and more efficient inspections using smart road technologies. In a preemptive bid, the government also seeks to increase the amount of road safety training for young students not qualified yet for driving licenses.

killed, Turkish,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices
LATEST NEWS

  1. More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

    More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

  2. Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

    Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

  3. Export value index down in August

    Export value index down in August

  4. Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

    Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

  5. Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ

    Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ
Recommended
Unmanned marine vehicle passes test firing

Unmanned marine vehicle passes test firing
Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse
Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ

Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ
Some schools offer diplomas without mandatory attendance

Some schools offer diplomas without mandatory attendance
Georadar study to uncover mysteries of ancient tumulus

Georadar study to uncover mysteries of ancient tumulus
Child abuse case hearing postponed yet again

Child abuse case hearing postponed yet again
WORLD Scholzs coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

Scholz's coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's beleaguered coalition was counting the cost Monday of heavy losses at two state elections halfway into its term, that also saw the far right make strong gains.

ECONOMY More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

Companies from the different retail sectors, including clothing and white goods, are expected to heed the call from Trade Minister Ömer Bolat to cut prices to support the fight against inflation.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.