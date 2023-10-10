Over 2,200 killed in traffic accidents in 9 months

ANKARA

Some 2,253 people lost their lives in more than 411,000 traffic accidents in Türkiye in the first nine months of the year, official data has revealed.

According to the data issued by the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security, in these accidents, 269,091 people were injured, while more than 235,000 traffic accidents resulted in material damage only.

Approximately 188,000 of these accidents occurred due to drivers, 18,709 involved pedestrians, 1,389 were passengers, and 749 were due to road-related factors.

The city with the highest number of fatalities in traffic accidents was the capital Ankara, with 123 casualties, followed by Istanbul and the western province of İzmir.

Türkiye already has an action plan covering the years between 2021 and 2023 and gradually implements the 441 items of the plan, which focuses on streamlining cooperation between different ministries and public agencies to ensure traffic safety. The national program includes activities to boost awareness about the issue, with new campaigns on social media and more efficient inspections using smart road technologies. In a preemptive bid, the government also seeks to increase the amount of road safety training for young students not qualified yet for driving licenses.