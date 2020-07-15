Over 17,000 terrorists neutralized since July 2015: Minister

  • July 15 2020 15:32:00

Over 17,000 terrorists neutralized since July 2015: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Over 17,000 terrorists neutralized since July 2015: Minister

Turkish security forces have neutralized more than 17,000 terrorists since July 2015, the country’s defense minister said on July 15. 

"Turkey is determined to end the terrorism and our campaigns against terrorists will continue with the same precision," Hulusi Akar reiterated during a memorial ceremony to honor martyrs of defeated 2016 coup.

Since the beginning of 2020, 1,900 terrorists have been neutralized, Akar added.

The ceremony was also attended by the chiefs of land, air and naval forces as well as chief of general staff.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Also touching upon the fight against FETÖ, Akar said some 20,000 people employed in the military have been dismissed over their links to FETÖ since the coup bid.

15 July,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

    Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

  2. Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

    Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

  3. Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

    Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

  4. Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

    Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

  5. Legal regulation considered for e-scooters: Minister

    Legal regulation considered for e-scooters: Minister
Recommended
Adventurous Canadian couple docks in resort town after 100 days in isolation

Adventurous Canadian couple docks in resort town after 100 days in isolation
Daily infections drop below 1,000 in Turkey for first time in 33 days

Daily infections drop below 1,000 in Turkey for first time in 33 days
Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension

Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension
Multiple bar law takes effect as decision gets published in Official Gazette

Multiple bar law takes effect as decision gets published in Official Gazette
Turkey seeks extradition of 307 coup suspects from 105 countries

Turkey seeks extradition of 307 coup suspects from 105 countries
Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem
WORLD Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine

Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine    

Millions of people faced new coronavirus restrictions on July 15 as infections surge, but in one sign of hope, an American firm said it would soon start final-stage human trials for a possible vaccine.

ECONOMY German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

Representatives of leading Germany-based tourism agencies will visit Turkey’s Aegean province of İzmir, resort down Kuşadası and Mediterranean resort city of Antalya to examine the safe travel certificate program on site, Turkish authorities and an airline said yesterday.
SPORTS 5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.