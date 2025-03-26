Over 15,000 teams apply to compete at Teknofest in Turkish Cyprus

ISTANBUL

Over 15,000 teams and 47,000 applicants have submitted their entries for Teknofest, which will bring together technology enthusiasts in Turkish Cyprus from May 1 to May 4 at the former Ercan Airport in Nicosia.

Teknofest is Türkiye’s premier technology festival and is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in Istanbul in odd years. This year, the event will be held twice, once in Turkish Cyprus and once in Istanbul.

The festival will feature technology competitions across seven main categories and 14 subcategories, offering a platform for showcasing groundbreaking ideas. It is set to bring together students, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts who will play a key role in shaping the future of science and technology.

The Teknofest in Turkish Cyprus will offer a wide array of activities, including an aviation exhibition, a planetarium, a digital experience zone, a pedal-powered flight activity and live stage performances. Notably, the “First Flight” event will give students the unique opportunity to experience the thrill of flight for the first time.

In addition to the activities, the festival will also feature impressive air shows, with performances by Solotürk, the Turkish Stars, F-4 fighter jets, the ATAK helicopter, Hürkuş, ANKA 3 and the Bayraktar TB-2 and TB-3 drones.

Last year, Teknofest was held in Adana and welcomed around 1.1 million visitors. The first 10 editions of the event hosted over 10 million people in total, and saw over 4 million competition applicants.