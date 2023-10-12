Over 140 kgs of cocaine seized on coal ship in Zonguldak

ZONGULDAK

Authorities in the northern Zonguldak city's Ereğli district have seized 141.5 kilograms of cocaine aboard a dry cargo ship loaded with coal.

The Panama-flagged vessel, named PHOENICAN, was apprehended on Oct. 6, sparking a series of arrests and detentions.

Acting on a tip, law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation into the ship, which was reported to have arrived from Colombia. The subsequent operation was a collaborative effort involving customs enforcement, anti-smuggling, anti-narcotics and intelligence teams.

The vessel was meticulously searched, with the operation notably including divers dispatched from Kocaeli's Izmit district. Their efforts unveiled the massive cache of cocaine hidden among the ship's coal cargo.

The 10-member Filipino crew onboard the ship was promptly detained for questioning. Following procedural measures at the police station, the suspects were referred to the courthouse, where they faced legal proceedings. Subsequently, all 10 individuals were arrested.