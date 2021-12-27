Over 129 million doses of vaccines given in Turkey

  • December 27 2021 14:32:00

Over 129 million doses of vaccines given in Turkey

ISTANBUL
Over 129 million doses of vaccines given in Turkey

The number of vaccines administered against COVID-19 in Turkey has exceeded 129 million doses as the country’s health minister warned against dangers from the Omicron variant of the virus.

In a tweet he wrote on Dec. 26, Fahrettin Koca reminded that the Omicron strain started spreading in Turkey. “I want to repeat that getting the booster shot has become even more important,” the minister said.

Koca said last week that the Omicron strain accounted for more than 10 percent of new cases in the country’s populous cities.

To date, more than 17 million people have been given their first doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Turkey.

According to data from the Health Ministry, over 51 million people have received two doses of the jab, while nearly 57 million people have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, universities in Turkey are taking action against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Some universities have already decided that students take classes, except for applied courses, online while others are assessing the situation to see if similar measures should be taken.

Students at Koç University in Istanbul will take their classes online until Jan. 2, 2022. The university took this decision following demands from students and after what it said was “a significant increase in cases on the campus.”

However, applied courses in the law and medical schools of the university will continue to be offered through in-class education. The final exams at the university, scheduled between Jan. 10 and Jan. 21 will also be held online.

Similarly, classes at Boğaziçi University will be held online until Jan. 4, and the university said some events could be postponed.

Meanwhile, students at other universities took to social media to demand more action against the Omicron strain.

Students at Hacettepe University in Ankara, which follows a hybrid education system, demanded that the exams of online classes be held online and professors should decide how those exams should be organized.

TURKEY Over 129 million doses of vaccines given in Turkey

Over 129 million doses of vaccines given in Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. New economic model will place Turkey among top 10 economies: Erdoğan

    New economic model will place Turkey among top 10 economies: Erdoğan

  2. Green Turkish universities listed, daily awarded

    Green Turkish universities listed, daily awarded

  3. CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

    CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

  4. Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

    Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

  5. Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

    Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam
Recommended
Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister
5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean Sea

5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean Sea
Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Burkina Faso

Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Burkina Faso
In Mersin, a small community celebrates Christmas

In Mersin, a small community celebrates Christmas
İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing

İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing
Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam
WORLD Somalia’s president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens

Somalia’s president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced on Dec. 27 that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.

ECONOMY Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone

Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone

Afghanistan’s frozen reserves could be dipped into development projects, but the freeze has trickled down to the rest of the economy
SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.