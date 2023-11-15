Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

ANKARA
The total waste generated in Türkiye, encompassing households, factories and workplaces, exceeded 109 million tons in 2022, marking an increase compared to previous years, a report by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has revealed.

The statistics released by TÜİK on Nov. 14 stated that out of the total waste, approximately 30 million tons comprised hazardous substances, with the mining sector being identified as the predominant source of harmful waste.

The report indicated that 63.2 percent of the total waste was either sold or sent to licensed waste processing facilities last year, while 14.5 percent was recycled within the facilities.

According to the information obtained by TÜİK from municipalities, the waste collected from households and public areas exceeded 30 million tons.

Calculations based on municipal data revealed that the per capita daily average waste generation amounted to 1.03 kilograms.

Despite facing a substantial waste burden, Türkiye has actively pursued initiatives such as the "Zero Waste" project in recent years, focusing on the recycling of waste and its economic utilization.

Municipalities and non-governmental organizations are also engaged in combating the significant waste challenge through activities such as volunteer-led waste collection events and awareness-raising training programs.

