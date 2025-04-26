‘Over 100,000 Turkish families refuse vaccination’

ISTANBUL

More than 100,000 families across the country opt not to vaccinate their children, reflecting a growing public health challenge, the country’s medical union has pointed out.

According to data compiled by the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) from the Health Ministry, this marks a dramatic rise from just 183 recorded cases in 2011, as health professionals warn the trend is undermining decades of progress in preventing childhood diseases.

Childhood vaccinations, such as those for measles and polio, have played a crucial role in reducing infant mortality and protecting public health over the years. Yet since the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation and mistrust have contributed to a rise in vaccine skepticism in Türkiye, mirroring global trends.

Experts warn that increasing vaccine refusal might result in outbreaks and risk the return of preventable diseases once thought to be under control.

In Türkiye, health authorities typically try to persuade hesitant parents through counseling, explaining the medical risks of refusing vaccines. If these efforts fail, legal measures can follow, with local health directorates bringing the matter to court to ensure child welfare.

In a recent case, a court in the southern province of Adana appointed a legal trustee for a newborn after the parents refused newborn screening procedures, including the routine heel-prick test and scheduled vaccinations.

The court ruled that the child's right to health took precedence over parental objections.

In another case in Ankara, the local health directorate filed a criminal complaint against a family as their 2-month-old baby was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage after they declined a vitamin K injection at birth, a preventive measure against severe bleeding disorders.