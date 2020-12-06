Over 1.5 million people fined for virus violations

More than 1.5 million people have been fined across Turkey for violating anti-virus measures since mid-March, a senior official has said.

Authorities have conducted over 28 million inspections, coordinated by governors and district governors, to check if the public and businesses are following the measures introduced to stem the COVID-19 outbreak between March 15 and Nov. 30, said Hüseyin Kürşat Kırbıyık, the head of the General Directorate of Provincial Administration of the Interior Ministry.

“Some 959,169 people were fined for the violation of face mask rule while criminal complaints were filed for another 43,232 individuals,” he detailed.

According to data Kırbıyık provided, during the inspections 66,200 businesses were subjected to administrative fines and more than 13,000 businesses were closed for violating the rules.

Criminal complaints were filed for a total of 11,346 businesses, Kırbıyık furthered.

He also said that from mid-March to until the end of November, 118,264 people had breached the self-isolation rules.

As part of the anti-virus measures, 35,487 people had been placed under mandatory or temporary isolation at dormitories and hostels, Kırbıyık added.

“Presently, a total of 6,371 people are isolated in the dormitories and hostels. Of those, 985 people are in those facilities because of the violation of self-isolation rules,” he said.

