Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

More than 1,000 Algerian nationals have been stranded in Istanbul Airport after the Algerian government is refusing to let them back into the country as part of the anti-coronavirus measures.

The North African country had confirmed 201 COVID-19 infections and 17 deaths as of March 23.

Algeria has halted flights to a number of countries.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Algerian government has decided not to allow its citizens to return back to their country, said İGA, which operates Istanbul Airport, on Twitter.

As a result of the Algerian government’s decision, Algerian passengers who intended to travel from Istanbul to Algeria got stuck at the airport.

“İGA, the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkish Airlines and Havaş - a ground handling company - have been trying to meet the needs and requirements of those 1,000 Algerian visitors for several days now, providing meals and other essentials,” the statement from the company added.

Turkey has been making efforts for a week to persuade the Algerian government to grant landing rights for the affected flights, İGA said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum on March 24, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency.

The details of the conservation, however, have not been disclosed.