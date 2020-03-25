Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

  • March 25 2020 17:01:00

Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL
Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

More than 1,000 Algerian nationals have been stranded in Istanbul Airport after the Algerian government is refusing to let them back into the country as part of the anti-coronavirus measures.

The North African country had confirmed 201 COVID-19 infections and 17 deaths as of March 23.

Algeria has halted flights to a number of countries.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Algerian government has decided not to allow its citizens to return back to their country, said İGA, which operates Istanbul Airport, on Twitter.

As a result of the Algerian government’s decision, Algerian passengers who intended to travel from Istanbul to Algeria got stuck at the airport.

“İGA, the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkish Airlines and Havaş - a ground handling company - have been trying to meet the needs and requirements of those 1,000 Algerian visitors for several days now, providing meals and other essentials,” the statement from the company added.

Turkey has been making efforts for a week to persuade the Algerian government to grant landing rights for the affected flights, İGA said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum on March 24, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency.

The details of the conservation, however, have not been disclosed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

  2. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  3. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

  4. Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

    Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

  5. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus
Recommended
Turkey to suspend all judicial proceedings until April 30

Turkey to suspend all judicial proceedings until April 30
Turkey slams heinous terror attacks in Nigeria, Chad

Turkey slams 'heinous' terror attacks in Nigeria, Chad
Gov’t to submit proposal on amendment for criminal execution this week

Gov’t to submit proposal on amendment for criminal execution this week
No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister

No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister
Turkey proposes G20 virus fund to coordinate global action

Turkey proposes G20 virus fund to coordinate global action
Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PMs hanging

Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging
WORLD US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

U.S. ambassador to Ankara on March 24 thanked the Turkish government for its efforts in fighting coronavirus outbreak.

ECONOMY Turkey announces support for SMEs

Turkey announces support for SMEs

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry on March 25 announced support for the country's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) against the effects of coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.