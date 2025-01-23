'Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent': Syria's defense minister

'Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent': Syria's defense minister

DAMASCUS
Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent: Syrias defense minister

Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defense minister of Syria's new administration, said on Wednesday that the administration’s relations with Türkiye will be “excellent.”

Stating they will hold talks with Eastern and Western countries on equipping the national army, Abu Qasra told reporters in the capital Damascus that they continue to discuss the presence of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria with Turkish officials.

Regarding the terror group PKK/YPG, he said that the terror organization "must dissolve itself before the National Dialogue Conference."

When asked about the PKK/YPG terrorist group's position on the issue of armed groups dissolving themselves and gathering under the roof of the Ministry of Defense, Abu Qasra stated: “Negotiations are ongoing. We are ready for any scenario.”

Recalling the PKK/YPG terrorists' claim that "there are 10,000 Daesh (ISIL) fighters" in their prisons, Abu Qasra said that they estimate the correct number to be 2,500.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

The PKK/YPG terror group has sought to exploit uncertainty since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime to step up efforts to establish a “terrorist corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

 On the Israeli army's continued occupation of Syrian territory after the fall of the Baath regime, going beyond the Golan Heights and the buffer zone, Abu Qasra said they are "in contact with mediators to stop the Israeli advances in the south.”

"We are pressuring them to withdraw,” he added. 

 Return of officers who left the army during ousted regime

Abu Qasra said that meetings were held with over 70 different groups, including the Syrian National Army (SNA), military factions in southern Syria and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) based in al-Tanf.

“Everyone was positive about our vision of uniting under the umbrella of the Ministry of Defense,” Abu Qasra said, underlining that they do not deem it appropriate for the military groups to act in separate blocs.

He noted that a committee of 10 high-ranking commanders has been formed in the ministry and will review the army's chart, adding that the transfer of commanders who left the Syrian army in the past will be completed within two months.

“The number of commanders who left the army in northwestern Syria, commanders who left the army at the beginning of 2011 and worked with opposition groups, and officers abroad is 6,400 to 7,000,” Abu Qasra said.

He also expressed their desire to purchase mine disposal machinery and equipment from Türkiye to clear the mines left behind by the ousted Assad regime forces in Syria.

 Fight against ISIL terror group 

Abu Qasra said that the Foreign Ministry of the new administration is working on shaping relations with Russia, adding: “Iran should take its hands off Syria. Syrian Shia components are Syrian components." 

“In order to repair the gap between society and the army, the army's duty will be to protect the homeland and the people.

"The Ministry of Defense is not an institution belonging to one side, it belongs to Syrians," he highlighted.

Abu Qasra added that the new administration has a great capacity to cope with the ISIL terrorist group.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

    Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

  3. MGK updates top security document

    MGK updates top security document

  4. DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

  5. Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

    Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan
Recommended
Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid
Russian strikes kill one, wound 25 in south Ukraine

Russian strikes kill one, wound 25 in south Ukraine
Hundreds wed as Thai same-sex marriage law comes into force

Hundreds wed as Thai same-sex marriage law comes into force
WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices

WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices
Shooting, explosions in Jenin as Israel presses raid

Shooting, explosions in Jenin as Israel presses raid
Development Road Project key for Iraq, Türkiye, and Qatar, says Mosul governor

Development Road Project key for Iraq, Türkiye, and Qatar, says Mosul governor
WORLD Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes on Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

The consumer confidence index declined by 0.4 percent month-on-month in January after rising 1.9 percent the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿