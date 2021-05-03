Ottoman sultan’s iconic portrait donated to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality

  • May 03 2021 07:00:00

Ottoman sultan’s iconic portrait donated to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality

ISTANBUL
Ottoman sultan’s iconic portrait donated to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality

A rare 16th-century portrait of Suleiman the Magnificent, the longest-reigning Ottoman sultan, has been donated to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality by an anonymous buyer after it fetched a hefty 350,000 British pounds ($481,000) of sale price in an auction in London last month.

“Returning Home! The portrait of Suleiman the Magnificent, which was sold at a record price in the U.K. auction in March, was donated to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality by the buyer,” Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said on Twitter.

“The donation of such a precious work to Istanbul and the trust in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality is a source of pride. Congrats, Istanbul,” İmamoğlu added.

The painting of the sultan who ruled the Ottoman Empire for nearly a half century, was formerly part of a family collection in France since the 19th century.

The portrait was on offer for collectors in live bidding at famed auction house Sotheby’s starting at 80,000 pounds ($110,000), but the sale price nearly tripled pre-auction estimates, which predicted the portrait could be sold for as high as 120,000 pounds ($166,000).

The painting is a likeness of two 16th century portraits, according to Sotheby’s.

It is associated with a portrait attributed to Cristofano Dell’ Altissimo in Florence’s Galleria Degli Uffizi and a smaller portrait of Archduke Ferdinand II exhibited in Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum.

The painting “opens a window onto a narrative of artistic exchanges between Venice and the Ottomans in the 1530s,” according to Sotheby’s.

Last year, the municipality had bought the portrait of Sultan Mehmed II, made by the world-famous Italian painter Giovanni Bellini, at the order of İmamoğlu at an auction house in London for $1.1 million.

The 540-year-old portrait of the Sultan has been exhibited to Istanbul residents since September 2020 at the municipality’s Saraçhane complex.

Turkey, sotheby's,

TURKEY Drivers overlook pedestrians at crosswalks: Report

Drivers overlook pedestrians at crosswalks: Report
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

    Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

  2. Biden made 'genocide' remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP

    Biden made 'genocide' remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP

  3. Minister favors ‘controlled’ opening after full lockdown

    Minister favors ‘controlled’ opening after full lockdown

  4. Over 2 million exemption permits issued during Turkey’s lockdown

    Over 2 million exemption permits issued during Turkey’s lockdown

  5. Turkey adds crypto firms to terror financing rules

    Turkey adds crypto firms to terror financing rules
Recommended
Two more Turkish cultural assets inscribed on UNESCO list

Two more Turkish cultural assets inscribed on UNESCO list
New stage in Rome’s Colosseum will restore majestic view

New stage in Rome’s Colosseum will restore majestic view
New York’s oldest play blazes trail as Broadway waits

New York’s oldest play blazes trail as Broadway waits
Excavations in Anatolia’s two ancient sites shed light on history

Excavations in Anatolia’s two ancient sites shed light on history
Egyptian mummy was a pregnant woman, not a male priest

Egyptian mummy was a pregnant woman, not a male priest
Museum of ‘Karun Treasures’ in its calmest days

Museum of ‘Karun Treasures’ in its calmest days
WORLD N Korea warns US of very grave situation over Biden speech

N Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

North Korea on May 2 warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it.
ECONOMY Turkey adds crypto firms to terror financing rules

Turkey adds crypto firms to terror financing rules

Turkey has added cryptocurrency trading platforms to the list of firms covered by anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulation, it said in a presidential decree published early May 1.
SPORTS Beşiktaş on brink of Süper Lig title with 7-0 win

Beşiktaş on brink of Süper Lig title with 7-0 win

Beşiktaş is on the brink of the Turkish Süper Lig title as it had a 7-0 win over Atakas Hatayspor on matchday 39.