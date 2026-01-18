Ottoman palace in Edirne to reopen gates by end of next year

EDİRNE

Turkish heritage authorities aim to complete the large-scale restoration and revival of the Ottoman imperial palace in the northwestern province of Edirne by the end of 2027, opening the historic complex to the public after years of excavation and conservation work.

Authorities have already completed roughly half of the restoration since launching the project’s current phase in 2023.

Once finished, the palace will stand out not only as a national cultural landmark but also as a site of international significance.

Edirne served as the capital of the Ottoman Empire for 88 years, from 1365 until the conquest of Istanbul in 1453.

Built in the mid-15th century during the reign of Sultan Murad II and completed under Mehmed the Conqueror, Edirne Palace was one of the empire’s most important royal residences.

However, decades of conflict and natural disasters left the palace in ruins, with only fragments of its former glory remaining.

Among the survivors are the iconic Cihannüma Pavilion, a multi-story tower that served as the Sultan's private residence and the Kum Pavilion, a serene royal retreat featuring traditional Ottoman baths.

Following 15 years of collaborative excavation by local authorities and the Culture Ministry, the National Palaces Directorate assumed leadership of the site in late 2022.

This transition paved the way for a comprehensive five-year master plan, initiated in 2023, to transform the historic ruins into a world-class cultural destination.

Restoration work now spans a vast area extending from the Cihannüma Pavilion to the palace walls, including the Audience Chamber, where sultans once received foreign dignitaries.

Authorities execute the master plan in four key phases, covering architectural restoration, museum development, landscape design and the revival of historic gardens.

According to National Palaces head Yasin Yıldız, restoration of the palace’s historical core is nearing a breakthrough.

Within months, the administration expects to finish work on several iconic structures.

“We are uncovering significant historical infrastructure, including ancient water systems and structural foundations,” Yıldız said, emphasizing that every discovery is woven directly into the master landscape project to honor the site's authentic heritage.

Teams excavated and reconstructed 500 meters of the palace courtyard walls, with a further 800 metres planned in the next stage.

Built in 1826 within the palace complex and formerly used as a prison, the Mahmudiye Barracks is also undergoing a profound revival.

Once restored, the site will house Edirne’s most prestigious historical collections and a specialized research center.