Ottoman mosque art exhibition kicks off in Russian capital

MOSCOW

An exhibition featuring works that reinterpret the architectural and artistic heritage of Ottoman mosques through traditional illumination and miniature art has opened in Moscow.



The opening ceremony for the exhibition, titled “Kubbe-i Mina: Ottoman Mosques in Illumination and Miniature Art,” was held at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque with the cooperation of the Turkish Embassy in Moscow, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Moscow, the İzmir Olgunlaşma Institute under the Education Ministry and the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, with support from Turkish Airlines.



Among those attending the event were Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgiç, Chairman of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation Ravil Gaynutdin, Moscow YEE Coordinator Ersin Akbulut, İzmir Olgunlaşma Institute Director Şule Aydın, ambassadors of several Islamic and Arab countries and diplomatic representatives.



The exhibition features miniatures and illuminated works depicting prominent Ottoman mosques, including the Sultan Ahmet Mosque and the Grand Mosque of Bursa, reflecting centuries of artistic tradition and architectural achievement.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bilgiç said the exhibition aims to introduce the elegance of Türkiye’s mosques and the refinement of its decorative arts tradition to Russian audiences.



“These works also reflect a civilizational heritage shaped over many centuries,” he said.



Bilgiç noted that cultural and artistic relations between Türkiye and Russia have developed in a highly satisfactory manner, citing the joint inauguration of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 as a notable example of bilateral cooperation.



He said such cultural initiatives contribute to strengthening ties between the two countries.

“Türkiye and Russia have made significant contributions to world civilization through their deep-rooted histories, rich cultural heritage and strong artistic traditions. In this regard, they are two important countries that complement one another in the fields of culture and art,” Bilgiç said.



He added that increasing cultural interaction would further strengthen mutual friendship and understanding between the two nations.



Gaynutdin said the purpose of hosting the exhibition at Russia’s main mosque was to introduce the richness and beauty of Islamic culture to the Russian public.



He noted that the Islamic Museum within the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, which has established itself as a prominent cultural venue in the Russian capital, showcases the diversity of Islamic civilization developed over centuries.



“We are pleased that these productive exhibition initiatives have for many years contributed to the development of humanitarian relations between Russia and friendly countries,” Gaynutdin said.

The exhibition at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque will remain open to visitors until July 2.