Ottoman legacy in Rhodes draws visitors

RHODES

The island of Rhodes, one of the largest islands in the Aegean Sea, continues to draw the attention of history enthusiasts with its well-preserved Ottoman-era structures, standing alongside remnants from Roman and medieval civilizations.

Captured by Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent in 1522, Rhodes remained under Ottoman rule until 1912. Despite the passage of time and various challenges, many architectural works from that period still survive and contribute to the island’s historical landscape.

One of the most prominent Ottoman monuments on the island is the Süleymaniye Mosque, built in 1523 to commemorate the Ottoman conquest. Located in the heart of Rhodes, the mosque is visible from almost every part of the city center. Although closed to worship and visitation, the structure continues to impress with its architecture and courtyard, often evoking a sense of melancholy among Turkish visitors.

Another significant site from the Ottoman era is the Mustafa Pasha Hammam, a popular destination among tourists. The historic bathhouse reflects the social fabric the Ottomans introduced to urban life.

Several other Ottoman landmarks remain around the Old Town, including the Recep Pasha Mosque, the Hafız Ahmed Ağa Library and the Mausoleum of Murad Reis. The library is home to rare manuscripts and serves as a valuable resource for researchers.

The only functioning mosque on the island is the Pargalı İbrahim Pasha Mosque. While the call to prayer is recited inside during prayer times, its sound does not reach the outside, a situation that saddens many visitors.

İskender Pekmezci, who maintains the mosque and identifies himself as a "descendant of the Ottomans," told the state-run Anadolu Agency that his family has lived in Rhodes since 1526. Today, around 4,000 Turks remain on the island, striving to preserve their cultural traditions.

“We have an association and continue to practice customs like Ramadan, Eid celebrations and Mawlid gatherings. The mosque gets crowded on Fridays,” Pekmezci said, adding that he has relatives in İzmir and Istanbul, and expressed pleasure in reconnecting with Turkish visitors.

One of the island’s standout Ottoman structures is the Fethi Pasha Clock Tower, built in 1852 during the reign of Sultan Abdülmecid. Located on one of the island’s higher points, the tower now serves as a café and viewing terrace, offering visitors both Ottoman stone craftsmanship and panoramic views of Rhodes.

While the Ottoman heritage remains a major draw, Rhodes also boasts monumental relics from Roman times and the Crusader era. The Palace of the Grand Master, the Street of the Knights and the towering Rhodes Castle remain as some of the most iconic medieval landmarks on the island.

The Grand Master's Palace, once the headquarters of the Knights Hospitaller, now serves as a museum showcasing artifacts from the Byzantine and chivalric periods.

Rhodes continues to stand as a living testament to centuries of cultural exchange, with layers of history visible in every corner of the island.