Osman Hamdi Bey’s Bursa-themed works reinterpreted

Osman Hamdi Bey’s Bursa-themed works reinterpreted

BURSA
Osman Hamdi Bey’s Bursa-themed works reinterpreted

The works of Osman Hamdi Bey, a pioneering figure in Turkish painting, have been reinterpreted by 25 artists from various disciplines in a new exhibition that explores the intersection of history, location and traditional crafts.

Photographer Neslihan Sağır Çetin initiated the project by recreating the scenes of Hamdi Bey’s Bursa-themed paintings using live models dressed in period costumes, photographed at the original locations portrayed in the artworks.

As more artists joined the initiative, traditional elements depicted in Hamdi Bey’s paintings, such as Islamic calligraphy panels, wooden bookstands, glass oil lamps and İznik tiles, were reinterpreted through diverse artistic disciplines, including filigree, stained glass, wood carving and mother-of-pearl inlay.

Titled “Osman Hamdi Bey’s Bursa,” the exhibition is currently on view at the İznik Museum. “Osman Hamdi Bey was one of the first figures to introduce the concept of museology in these lands,” curator Çetin said.

She emphasized that the settings in Hamdi Bey’s paintings, such as the Yeşil Mosque, Yeşil Tomb, Muradiye Complex and the Mosque of Murad II, are all located in Bursa. “Through this exhibition, we highlight that these famous scenes are not imaginary. They exist, and they are here in Bursa,” she said.

Visitors to the exhibition can also dress in a replica of the costume from “The Tortoise Trainer,” Hamdi Bey’s most iconic work, and take photographs.

Among the 25 participating artists are master craftsmen officially recognized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

“We fused traditional arts with visual storytelling,” Çetin said. “For example, we combined Islamic calligraphy with filigree, wood carving with mother-of-pearl and many more.”

She noted that each work in the exhibition features different works and craft disciplines, even if the title remains the same. The current collection, which took nearly three months to prepare, will remain on display at the İznik Museum until June 10.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

    Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

  2. Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

    Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

  3. Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

    Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

  4. US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

    US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

  5. 'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances

    'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances
Recommended
Egyptian archaeologists discover three tombs in Luxor

Egyptian archaeologists discover three tombs in Luxor
Rocking King Lear to draw young audience in Iran

Rocking 'King Lear' to draw young audience in Iran
Sarah Jessica Parker says she doesn’t watch herself

Sarah Jessica Parker says she doesn’t watch herself
Hacettepe students create mural with French artists

Hacettepe students create mural with French artists
Writers, artists sign open letter denouncing war in Gaza

Writers, artists sign open letter denouncing war in Gaza
Manisa Museum reopens with enriched collection

Manisa Museum reopens with enriched collection
WORLD US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

The U.S. flag was hoisted on May 29 outside of the long-shuttered ambassador’s residence in Damascus, in a sign of growing ties between Washington and the new Syrian government.
ECONOMY Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish and Turkish firms can work together on reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria, while major renewable energy firms want to invest in Türkiye, said Ole Toft, Royal Danish ambassador to Ankara.

SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿