Osman Gazi platform set to double Black Sea gas output by 2026

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s first floating production platform, Osman Gazi, is poised to transform the nation’s energy landscape by doubling natural gas production in the Black Sea, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced.

The platform is expected to begin operations in mid-2026.

The platform’s deployment marks a significant step toward reducing Türkiye’s reliance on imported energy, aligning with the government’s long-term strategy to bolster domestic resources.

The Osman Gazi platform, measuring 298.5 meters in length, 56 meters in width and 29.5 meters in depth, is a feat of engineering. Designed to accommodate 140 personnel, it boasts a maximum gas processing capacity of 10.5 million cubic meters per day and a transfer capacity of 10 million cubic meters. A 161-kilometer pipeline will connect the platform to the mainland, delivering processed gas directly to the national grid for public use.

Currently, the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea produces 9.5 million cubic meters of gas daily from 12 wells. With Osman Gazi’s integration, production is projected to reach 20 million cubic meters per day.

The platform’s journey began on Sept. 26, 2024, when it entered a dry dock at a Çanakkale shipyard for an eight-month refurbishment. Having completed its upgrades, Osman Gazi is scheduled to pass through the Bosphorus on May 29, 2025.

The 11-hour transit will be escorted by tugboats from the Coast Guard General Directorate to ensure safety.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will ceremonially send off the platform from Dolmabahçe Palace, underscoring its national significance. The platform is expected to dock at Filyos Port on June 1, 2025, before heading to its operational site in the Sakarya Gas Field.

The Osman Gazi platform is a pivotal component of Türkiye’s broader energy strategy, which includes expanding domestic gas and oil exploration. Bayraktar emphasized that the platform’s deployment will not only boost production but also strengthen Türkiye’s position as a regional energy hub. By 2028, the ministry aims to scale Sakarya Gas Field’s output to 40 million cubic meters daily, potentially meeting the natural gas needs of all Turkish households.

This development follows Türkiye’s discovery of a 75 billion cubic meter gas reserve in the Black Sea, announced by Erdoğan on May 17. Valued at $30 billion, the find underscores Türkiye’s growing capacity to harness its natural resources.