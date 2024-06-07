Orient Express to leave Istanbul with new set of passengers

ISTANBUL

The Orient Express is leaving Istanbul on June 7, continuing its journey back to Paris with its next round of passengers.

The luxury train, which departed from Paris on June 1 and having passed through Zurich, Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest and Varna, arrived in Istanbul on June 5 where it was greeted by a Mehteran (Ottoman band) group at Sirkeci station.

The Orient Express, known for its historical significance and opulent travel experience, made two trips to Türkiye last year on June 7 and August 28.

The train experience is also planned to take place twice this year. The first of which will depart from Istanbul on June 7 at 4:05 p.m. and leave the country on June 8 at 12:40 a.m.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu highlighted the significance of the Orient Express, also known as the “Palace on the Rails,” saying, “48 people came to our country with today’s train and 38 people will travel on its return journey.”

“While the passengers coming to our country will return by plane, a new group of passengers arriving by plane to Istanbul will join the return trip of the train.”

Uraloğlu noted that the Orient Express had made a regular trip to Türkiye last year and is scheduled for two trips this year. “The Orient Express will make its second trip to Istanbul this year on August 28 and will return on August 30,” he added.

First launched in 1883, the Orient Express travels across various European cities, becoming a popular route among aristocrats, businesspeople and adventurers.

“The Orient Express train consists of a total of 14 wagons, including sleeping cars, lounge cars and restaurant cars. One of the most beautiful destinations of the train, traveling on different lines covering many countries in Europe, is Türkiye,” Uraloğlu remarked.