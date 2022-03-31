Orhan Turan elected TÜSİAD president

Orhan Turan has been elected as the president of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), at the business group’s General Assembly held on March 29.

Turhan replaced Simone Kaslowski, who had led TÜSİAD since January 2019.

Turhan is the board chairman of ODE Yalıtım, Turkey’s largest insulation materials production company. He has been a member of TÜSİAD for 18 years.

“We will continue to share our ideas regarding the problems that Turkey faces, particularly inflation, with decision-makers and the whole society. We will offer solutions to increase productivity, improve the investment climate and sustainable development,” Turan said in a speech he delivered after his election.

TÜSİAD will continue to stress the importance of the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary and freedoms, Turan added.

Founded in 1971, TÜSİAD represents 4,500 companies.

TÜSİAD member companies account for 85 percent of Turkey’s foreign trade and more than 50 percent of the non-agricultural and non-governmental workforce. Headquartered in İstanbul, TÜSİAD has international representative offices in Brussels, Washington D.C., Berlin, London and Paris, as well as networks in China, Silicon Valley and the Gulf Region.

