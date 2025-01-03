Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people

Employment in Türkiye’s more than 400 organized industrial zones (OIZ) has reached an all-time high of 2.7 million.

Last year alone, organized industrial zones created 75,000 jobs, according to Memiş Kütükçü, president of OSBÜK, an umbrella organization for OIZs.

OIZs are home to 68,000 factories, which account for 45 percent of Türkiye’s industrial production, he added.

“OIZs are playing a key role in the country’s production, employment and exports,” he said.

Some 648 companies, which ranked in the 1,000 largest industrial establishment list, are operating from the OIZs, Kütükçü noted.

Eleven new OIZs have been recently established in 11 provinces, including Ankara, Diyarbakır, Edirne, Gaziantep, Şırnak, Kahramanmaraş and Trabzon, according to Kütükçü.

He said that 366 of the OIZs are affiliated to the Industry and Technology Ministry and 42 to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The Green Organized Industrial Zone Certificate program has been launched, according to Kütükçü.

Some 14 industrial organized zones, which fulfill 40 criteria set by the Turkish Standards Institute (TSE) were entitled to receive the Green Organized Industrial Zone Certificate, he said.

