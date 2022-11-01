Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

Eyüp Serbest - ORDU
Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

The last citizens of Armenian origin living in the northern province of Ordu, 90-year-old doctor Dikran Toraman and his 86-year-old pharmacist sister Ardem Toraman have lost their lives within two days.

Their neighbors held a ceremony in the mosque and buried them in tears as they have “helped the poor families for years without expecting anything in return.”

The Armenian Patriarchate also held a ceremony for the sibling in the church in Istanbul’s Feriköy neighborhood.

Neighbors took the body of Dikran Toraman, who had chronic illnesses and died at his home on Oct. 27, to a mosque as there was no Christian clergyman in Ordu.

Ardem Toraman was also at the funeral, who did not want to return home after her brother’s burial and settled in a hotel in the city center.

However, a day later, on Oct. 28, it was revealed when she was hospitalized that she had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. Despite all the interventions, she died after her brother.

The residents of the neighborhood paid their last respects to Armen Toraman this time, where they held a funeral for Dikran Toraman the day before.

The siblings were buried side by side in Çakalçıkmaz Cemetery in Ordu.

Armenian Patriarch of Türkiye had a prayer for them at Surp Vartanats Church in Feriköy on Oct. 30.

The statement made by the patriarchate following the death of the last two Armenian siblings in Ordu said, “We are saddened to hear that doctor Dikran Toraman and his sister, pharmacist Ardem Toraman, who lived in Ordu and are well-known to the people of the city, passed away. Our condolences to the family and friends.”

“We also express our condolences to their Muslim compatriots in Ordu who know them and have good neighborly relations with them,” it added.

Dikran Toraman was born in 1932 as the first child of coppersmith Mıgırdiç Toraman, who had his daughter Ardem Toraman in 1936.

After graduating from high school, Dikran Toraman graduated from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Medicine and his sister Ardem from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Pharmacy.

The duo, whose education expenses were covered by their neighbors, left Ordu for the first time for university and returned immediately after graduation.

While their father opened a pharmacy for his daughter, one of the five pharmacies in the city at that time, Dikran Toraman started to work at Ordu State Hospital.

They went from village to village on the back of donkeys and examined the children for free. The only rule for the two of them was “no money is taken from the poor,” according to their neighbors.

Dikran Toraman worked as a doctor for Orduspor, the city’s football club, for 25 years without any charge.

According to Ottoman-era population records, over 12,000 Armenians were living in Ordu.

Turkish,

ARTS & LIFE Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth

Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth
MOST POPULAR

  1. New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

    New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

  2. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  3. Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

    Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

  4. Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

    Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

  5. Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu

    Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir
Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province

Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province
Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut

Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut
Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya

Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya
Man sentenced to 1033 years in boat disaster case

Man sentenced to 1033 years in boat disaster case
Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains

Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains
WORLD Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.

ECONOMY Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Türkiye’s global technology brand, Togg plans on manufacturing 20,000 vehicles in 2023 at its plant, Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.