Orban pledges to ousts 'liberal networks' by Easter

Orban pledges to ousts 'liberal networks' by Easter

BUDAPEST
Orban pledges to ousts liberal networks by Easter

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledged to fight for victory against "liberal networks" and hinted at banning this year's Pride march in a combative speech on Feb. 22.

The nationalist leader, emboldened by his "dear friend" U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House, has recently escalated his rhetoric against domestic critics and the European Union.

"From Hungary's point of view, during David's battle with Goliath, David's brother, who seems to be a rather sturdy fellow, has arrived" he said at his annual state of the nation address, referring to Trump.

Orban identified as his adversary the "liberal networks" based in Brussels and Washington, whom he called the "empire."

"The fight goes on, but there is one important difference," he added.

"This time the aim is not to outwit, not to outmanoeuvre, not to survive, but rather to triumph. We have been rebelling... now we want to win."

Orban called for a new law based on the U.S. Magnitsky Act to combat NGOs "serving foreign interests."

He promised to send a government commissioner to the United States to collect "data and evidence" on foreign interference relating to Hungary.

And he vowed to be "done with" the "Budapest depository of the Empire" by Easter.

Echoing an executive order Trump signed last month, he proposed a constitutional amendment saying that a person is either "a man or a woman".

And he alluded to a further crackdown on the LGBTQ community.

"I advise Pride organisers not to bother preparing this year's parade," he said, to rapturous applause from delegates. "Waste of money and time."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

    Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

  2. Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

    Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

  3. Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

    Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

  4. Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

    Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

  5. Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

    Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Recommended
Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit
Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan
Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades
Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallahs funeral in Beirut

Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway, says Russia

Preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway, says Russia
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon
One dead, three wounded in France knife attack

One dead, three wounded in France knife attack
WORLD Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has emphasized the recent positive momentum in Athens-Ankara relations, emphasizing the “structured dialogue” that has characterized diplomatic efforts over the past 18 months.

ECONOMY Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks second in the world in mega yacht production, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced, citing data from Boat International’s 2025 Global Order Book report.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿