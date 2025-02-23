Orban pledges to ousts 'liberal networks' by Easter

BUDAPEST

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledged to fight for victory against "liberal networks" and hinted at banning this year's Pride march in a combative speech on Feb. 22.

The nationalist leader, emboldened by his "dear friend" U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House, has recently escalated his rhetoric against domestic critics and the European Union.

"From Hungary's point of view, during David's battle with Goliath, David's brother, who seems to be a rather sturdy fellow, has arrived" he said at his annual state of the nation address, referring to Trump.

Orban identified as his adversary the "liberal networks" based in Brussels and Washington, whom he called the "empire."

"The fight goes on, but there is one important difference," he added.

"This time the aim is not to outwit, not to outmanoeuvre, not to survive, but rather to triumph. We have been rebelling... now we want to win."

Orban called for a new law based on the U.S. Magnitsky Act to combat NGOs "serving foreign interests."

He promised to send a government commissioner to the United States to collect "data and evidence" on foreign interference relating to Hungary.

And he vowed to be "done with" the "Budapest depository of the Empire" by Easter.

Echoing an executive order Trump signed last month, he proposed a constitutional amendment saying that a person is either "a man or a woman".

And he alluded to a further crackdown on the LGBTQ community.

"I advise Pride organisers not to bother preparing this year's parade," he said, to rapturous applause from delegates. "Waste of money and time."