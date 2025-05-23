Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

ANKARA
Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said that his country’s priority is the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and expressed confidence that the oppression in Palestine will come to an end through joint efforts.

His remarks came during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan also highlighted Spain’s "resolute" and "honorable" stance against Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the statement said.

About Türkiye’s EU membership bid, it said: "President Erdoğan noted that there has been no deviation from Türkiye’s goal of European Union membership, and that constructive steps from the European Union are expected to revive the accession process."

He emphasized that Ankara continues its efforts to bring an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia and highlighted that prisoner exchanges, which were addressed during the talks held in Istanbul between the two sides, are considered by Türkiye as “important confidence-building steps.”

Erdoğan also stressed that "the opportunity to end the war should not be wasted," the statement said.

The president also said that efforts are ongoing to increase the trade volume between Türkiye and Spain, and that “both countries will continue to strive to advance cooperation in many areas, particularly in the defense industry and transportation," it added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

    Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

  2. A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

    A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

  3. France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

    France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

  4. Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

    Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

  5. US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

    US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Recommended
Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers
US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the decade of family

Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'
Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case
Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
WORLD Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

A judge suspended Friday the Trump administration's move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.
ECONOMY Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with the European Union on Friday by threatening 50 percent tariffs, as Brussels reacted with a call for "respect."
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿