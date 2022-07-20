Opposition slams Council of State over Istanbul Convention ruling

ANKARA

The opposition parties have reacted to a ruling by the Council of State that did not cancel a presidential decree on Türkiye’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, vowing to reinstate it once they come to power in the upcoming elections.

“I have a promise to the nation. When we come to power with the support of the people, we will reinstate the Istanbul Convention in our first week, even in the first 24 hours of our government,” Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters late on July 19.

İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener also reacted to the ruling through her Twitter account late on July 19. Describing the Council of State’s ruling as a political decision aiming to please a dirty mentality, Akşener vowed, “Little time left [for our government]. We will come [to power], and Istanbul Convention will revive!”

Türkiye withdrew from the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe in March 2021, although it was one of the countries signing it in 2011. The convention specifically targets violence against women and obliges ratifying countries to prevent gender-based crime, provide adequate protection and services for victims and assure the prosecution of perpetrators.

Following scores of appeals by women’s organizations, lawyers and bar associations to revert the government’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, Türkiye’s Council of State launched a legal procedure over the withdrawal in April.

Following weeks of hearings, the 10th Chamber of the Council of State ruled, by two to three, that the presidential decree was lawful and not in violation of the Turkish constitution and laws. In case of a new appeal, the 10th Chamber’s ruling will be seen by the Grand Chamber of the Council of State.