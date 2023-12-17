Opposition rallies to sustain parliament group in wake of MP death

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has executed a strategic maneuver to prevent the potential collapse of the Felicity Party's (SP) joint parliamentary group with the Future Party after the tragic death of an SP lawmaker.

The SP and the Future Party, each having secured 10 deputies in the last elections, formed a parliamentary group, a move necessitating a minimum of 20 deputies. The parliamentary grouping affords additional privileges, including extended speaking time in the general assembly, the ability to organize group meetings and membership in parliamentary commissions.

The 54-year-old Hasan Bitmez passed away after he collapsed during a speech in the parliament on Dec. 12. His criticism of the government's handling of the Israel-Hamas war sparked a heated exchange with fellow lawmakers. Bitmez succumbed to his injuries two days later after hitting his head on a marble step behind the lectern.

In a bid to maintain the integrity of the joint group, CHP's Kütahya deputy Ali Fazıl Kasap has been temporarily transferred to the SP.

CHP leader Özgür Özel, addressing journalists in the western province of Manisa on Dec. 16, explained the decision, stating, "If the Felicity Party becomes unable to speak, it would be a shame for democracy... CHP defends the right to the rostrum. CHP defends the right of opposition and the right to speak."

Kasap is expected to return to the CHP after the conclusion of the parliament's budget talks, during which the SP is anticipated to collaborate with other parties to reach the required 20 deputies, according to Özel.

Post the funeral of Bitmez, the CHP leader met with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been reaffirmed as the party's candidate for the megacity in the upcoming local polls.

When questioned about potential cooperation in Istanbul with the İYİ (Good) Party, which has already declared its intention to field its own candidate, Özel remarked, "In politics, no possibility is completely zero. The Istanbul alliance won Istanbul. The people of Istanbul formed the Istanbul alliance, this is my biggest assurance."

Addressing Istanbulites, Özel expressed his belief that "those with honest hearts who love the city will once again uphold the truth." He extended an invitation to everyone, irrespective of their political affiliations, to support İmamoğlu.

In an additional development, Özel announced plans for a forthcoming talk with Hometown Party leader Muharrem Ince, a former four-term CHP lawmaker, with the meeting anticipated to shape potential collaborations among parties.