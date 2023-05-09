Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

ANKARA
Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint presidential candidate of the oppositional Nation Alliance, has urged calm with only a few days left to one of Türkiye’s most critical elections and criticized the government for not taking security measures to prevent the incident that took place in Erzurum over the weekend.

“I call on my people: Please, please stay calm. We are going to the elections and not to war,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a televised interview late on May 8.

He referred to an attack by a group of ultra-nationalists against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu during a rally in the eastern town of Erzurum that injured around 10 people. Fifteen assailants who threw stones at the crowd were released after a brief detention.

The real guilt belongs not to these youngsters but those who have provoked them, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I am more concerned with the provocateurs than these assailants. Why was the governor so ineffective? Who ordered the police not to stop the incident?”

Despite these sorts of interventions, Kılıçdaroğlu said he was happy of the dynamism and energy of the electors who attend the opposition’s rallies in big numbers. “The [presidential] race will end in the first round. The people want democracy, they want the economy to recover. They want hope,” he suggested.

On the government’s criticisms about alleged negotiations with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated that no promises have been given to any political party outside the six-party Nation Alliance.

“We, as the alliance, have introduced our common policies and views in our documents. There is a futile discussion over who is part of the alliance and not. Our position is clear as is the other alliance that includes the HDP,” he said.

“They [the HDP] endorse [my candidacy]. And I am happy of it. We want the votes of everyone,” he stated.

Turkish, CHP,

TÜRKIYE ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

    ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

  2. Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

    Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

  3. Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

    Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

  4. Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

    Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

  5. Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

    Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
Recommended
Candidates make penultimate calls on TRT

Candidates make penultimate calls on TRT
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage
Erdoğan slams The Economist for ‘interfering’ in Turkish politics

Erdoğan slams The Economist for ‘interfering’ in Turkish politics
Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making

Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for unity

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for unity
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges respect for all identities of Türkiye

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges respect for all identities of Türkiye
WORLD Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands marched in silence on Monday in Serbia in a major outpouring of grief and anger against the populist government and how it reacted after two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.

ECONOMY Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

The share of the Turkish population in rented houses was 27.2 percent in 2022, rising from 26.8 percent in the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.