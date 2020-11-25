Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader

  • November 25 2020 17:38:00

Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader

ANKARA
Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader

Opposition İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has once again made a call for early elections but said the number of seats her party has in parliament was not enough to initiate snap elections.

“As the opposition, we want elections. Turkey cannot continue like this. There is no merit, no transparency. There is no right, no law, no democracy, no justice,” Akşener said at a joint press conference with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of Republican People’s Party (CHP), after their meeting on Nov. 25.

Akşener blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for suppressing dissidents within his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and said the resignation of High Advisory Board member Bülent Arınç was the latest case of this attitude. She suggested that Erdoğan is under the pressure of compliance with the will of his alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Erdoğan will not be able to face up a possible early election call by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, Akşener said, recalling the nationalist leader’s similar attempts in the country’s political past.

“When Mr. Bahçeli says, ‘Come on, we are going to the elections,’ it does not seem possible for Mr. Erdoğan to have this risk. Their situation is bad today, and it will be worse tomorrow,” she said, noting that the people are in economic difficulty.

“The small partner captured the greater partner,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, referring to the balances within the People’s Alliance — the ruling AKP and MHP— over the recent developments after the economic and judicial reforms were brought to the agenda by the president.

Turkey is not “governed; it is scattered,” the CHP leader said. 

“The cost on the society increases each day. Turkey is undergoing a serious weakness in both the international arena and domestically. Turkey should get out of that. Turkey should democratize. The way to do this is clear. They will say, ‘We cannot manage Turkey” and will apply for arbitration of people,” he said.

“One should not be afraid of the public,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

iyi party,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to use its legal right against EU for unlawful inspection on its ship: Minister

    Turkey to use its legal right against EU for unlawful inspection on its ship: Minister

  2. Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

    Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

  3. Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at int'l standards

    Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at int'l standards

  4. People Alliance to lead reforms in parliament: Erdoğan

    People Alliance to lead reforms in parliament: Erdoğan

  5. Charges against police who used force on feminist dance ‘Las Tesis’ group dropped

    Charges against police who used force on feminist dance ‘Las Tesis’ group dropped
Recommended
Main opposition CHP proposes 5-article solution to teachers’ problems

Main opposition CHP proposes 5-article solution to teachers’ problems
İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to respond against interception of Turkish ship by EU mission

İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to respond against interception of Turkish ship by EU mission
Mob boss’s threat against CHP leader ‘threaten constitutional order’

Mob boss’s threat against CHP leader ‘threaten constitutional order’
Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief

Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief
CHP head files criminal complaint against mafia leader over threats

CHP head files criminal complaint against mafia leader over threats
İYİ Party suggests 14-day lockdown ‘instead of lax measures’

İYİ Party suggests 14-day lockdown ‘instead of lax measures’
WORLD UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended travel visas for nationals from 13 countries including some Arab nations, Turkey and Iran.
ECONOMY Turkey in Europes top 5 wind turbine equipment makers

Turkey in Europe's top 5 wind turbine equipment makers

Turkey ranks among the top five countries in Europe with its large-scale production plants for wind turbine equipment, the country's industry and technology minister said on Nov. 25.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.