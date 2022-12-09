Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

ANKARA

The six opposition parties, called the “Table of Six,” has united to fulfill three tasks, but the cooperation of these political parties has not turned into an alliance yet, İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener said on Dec. 8.

“If it turns into an alliance later, it is another thing. It is not an alliance now. Its task is to move [Türkiye] to a strengthened parliamentary system, [to ensure] electoral security and to determine the [presidential] candidate,” she told reporters.

Akşener stated that the “Table of Six” should enter the presidential election with a single candidate. “We should run with one candidate and this person should win,” she said.

Their presidential candidate will adopt the main framework created by all united parties, including a wide range of topics such as economy, judiciary and social policies, and the candidate will tell the public about the issues that the leaders have in common, Akşener said.

The leaders of the opposition parties will also ask for votes both for the candidate and for the election manifesto they create together, and that no one will impose on the candidate, she added.

Akşener stated that a very good campaign was carried out during the local elections for Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality in 2019. Asked if a successful campaign is applicable for the next elections as well, Akşener said it can be adapted if the necessary work is carried out.

On the question of the constitutional proposal of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for the headscarf, Akşener said, “I brought this issue to the table as a proposal that we should make a joint decision. It was decided to see the content.”

The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Republican People’s Party (CHP), İYİ Party, the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party and the Future Party have been working on a proposal to introduce a “strengthened parliamentary system.”