Opposition İYİ Party leader welcomes gov’t policy on Azerbaijan

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has lent support to the government’s policy on Azerbaijan in its recent clashes with Armenia, saying the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) should focus on strengthening ties with Turkic countries instead of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Arab countries.

“The government takes a correct stance on supporting Azerbaijan. We support this stance. On this occasion, I hope that they take their eyes, hearts, and minds off from the Muslim Brotherhood geography and turn them toward the Turkic world,” she said on Oct. 6, referring to the government’s support to the Muslim Brotherhood movement in the Middle East and in Egypt.

Speaking at the İYİ Party group meeting in parliament, Akşener said her party has applied to the embassy of Azerbaijan to visit the country in a bid to show solidarity.

“We have requested to express the support of a group of our deputies to go to Azerbaijan,” she said.

Azerbaijan is right in its cause regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, she said.

Recalling a proposal by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli to overhaul the Constitutional Court, Akşener said the top court is indispensable to the principle of the separation of powers in the legal system.

The Constitutional Court is the “wall on which wrongful court decisions of laws that were passed unlawfully get annulled,” she said, stressing that the top court is the country’s cornerstone.

The court “is obliged to comply with the Constitution you take to the referendum. Is it so difficult to comply with the Constitution you have written? The Turkish nation is not your toy,” she said.