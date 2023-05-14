Opposition candidate hopes polls to bring ‘spring’ to Türkiye

Opposition candidate hopes polls to bring 'spring' to Türkiye

ANKARA
Opposition candidate hopes polls to bring 'spring' to Türkiye

Opposition Nation Alliance’s joint president candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has cast his vote with hopes that “spring will come” to Türkiye as a result of the landmark 2023 presidential and parliamentary polls.

Accompanied by Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, Kılıçdaroğlu voted in a school in the Turkish capital Ankara with his wife, Selvi Kılıçdaroğlu.

“We all have missed democracy. We all have missed embracing each other and being together. Afterward, you will see, the spring will come to Türkiye,” he said after casting his vote.

