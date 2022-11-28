Opposition alliance unveils charter reforms

ANKARA

The six-party opposition alliance has said that problems today in the economy, security, government and human rights are stemming from the current executive-presidential system that has destroyed the institutions and weakened parliament, as they unveiled an 84-article constitutional reform package for the adoption of the strengthened parliamentary model.

The leaders of the six political parties and their aides joined the inauguration ceremony of the constitutional amendments in Ankara on Nov. 28 under the title “Now is time for democracy.”

“We are proposing a new social contract with these amendments,” deputy leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Muharrem Erkek said in his address. Informing that the proposed amendments cover 84 articles under nine titles that concern changes in justice, executive, and legislative powers as well as fundamental human rights and freedoms.

“This is a historical step for crowning our republic with democracy,” Erkek stated. Recalling that Türkiye has been ruled under the executive-presidential system since 2018 and all the problems of the country are linked with the deficiencies of the system, the CHP official stressed, adding, “Therefore we need to change the system. We will submit our proposals to the parliament right after the elections.”

“In the core of our constitutional proposals is human dignity. The state will have the duty and responsibility of protecting human dignity,” he added.

According to the alliance’s proposals, Türkiye will re-install the office of the prime minister as the head of the executive with a strong cabinet and a largely symbolic president who will be elected for seven years and only for one term.

It reduces the election threshold to 3 percent and takes measures to strengthen the parliament’s ability to check the government and ministers. Banning political parties will be much more difficult, according to the proposals.

The judicial system will also be reformed in a bid to ensure judicial independence and fair trial. Right to defense will be mentioned in the constitution for the first time, and Türkiye’s Bar Association will gain a special status through the new charter.

The Supreme Education Board (YÖK) will be abolished and new measures will be taken to ensure the academic freedom of the universities. The amendments will also highlight fundamental human rights and bring new articles to protect the freedom of media and the right to assembly.