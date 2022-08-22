Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls

  • August 22 2022 12:57:00

Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls

ANKARA
Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls

The leaders of the six opposition parties have agreed to run in the next presidential elections with a joint candidate but without spelling out who he or she might be, in their sixth in-person meeting over the weekend.

“Our people should be assured that our joint candidate will be the president of all and not only the 13th President of the Republic of Türkiye and those who vote for the political parties coming together around this table,” read a joint statement released following the meeting of the leaders of the Nation Alliance on Aug. 21.

Felicity Party Chairman Temel Karamollaoğlu hosted the sixth meeting of the opposition leaders with the participation of Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Good (İYİ) Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) Chairman Ali Babacan, Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu and Democrat Party Chairman Gültekin Uysal.

The first in-person meeting of the leaders was held on Feb. 12 by the CHP. Since then, all leaders hosted a once-a-month meeting in alphabetical order. Karamollaoğlu’s auspice was the last one of the first round. They agreed to continue the meetings and the next one will be held on Oct. 2 by Kılıçdaroğlu.

“Our people should be at ease; these dark days are almost over,” it read, stressing the leaders’ determination in walking this road together throughout the election process. “Our struggle and cooperation will endure under our objectives and principles until we save our country from the crises it has been dragged into and until the day each and every citizen can breathe a sigh of relief,” it stated.

Recalling that there is a growing trend of pressure and violence against the oppositional parties, the statement said, adding this will never allow it to shake the determination of the Nation Alliance.

“We are aware of the disappointments that our people have been suffering from for years. We will come out with eligible cadres and efficient policies to relive the people’s disappointments,” it noted.

TURKEY, Politics,

TÜRKIYE Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls

Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

    Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

  2. Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye

    Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye
Recommended
Six-way opposition alliance hold 6th meeting

Six-way opposition alliance hold 6th meeting
Opposition will win presidency in first round of polls, vows CHP chief

Opposition will win presidency in first round of polls, vows CHP chief
CHP leader vows to make deal with Assad over return of refugees

CHP leader vows to make deal with Assad over return of refugees
Gov’t to announce new regulations on cemevis’

Gov’t to announce new regulations on cemevis’
CHP to appeal to election board for overseas votes

CHP to appeal to election board for overseas votes
MHP leader lends support to Syria policy of gov’t

MHP leader lends support to Syria policy of gov’t
WORLD Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kiev marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country next week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday.

ECONOMY Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

Türkiye’s aquaculture exports have increased 75 percent in the past 5 years to $1.4 billion, already exceeding the target of $1 billion previously set for 2023.

SPORTS Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

The volleyball academy named after Giovanni Guidetti, the coach of the Turkish women’s national volleyball team, and his wife Bahar Toksoy, a professional volleyball player, aims to raise strong and bold girls, said the volleyball devotee couple.