Art lover’s gift to a city

AYLİN ÖNEY TAN
By AYLİN ÖNEY TAN

Art lover’s gift to a city

Art lover’s gift to a city

Arkas equals art! Any Izmirian would agree. İzmir, the third most populous city in Türkiye, is known for its citizens' love of a leisurely, laid-back life. Honestly, they are not known for their high intellectual prowess; art is not their primary concern. However, there is one dedicated art lover in this city who single-handedly opens museums and art centers and restores old mansions. His name is synonymous with art in this wonderful Aegean city. Lucien Arkas, a Levantine businessman of French origin, is a dedicated art collector who is in love with beauty. At the opening of his new museum in the restored Ayşe-Seniha Mayda Mansion last week, his words were memorable: “One can only love what one sees. If you have not seen art, you cannot be an admirer of art. One needs to see; that’s why I share my collections, so people can see, appreciate, and love art!” He added that this is his life’s motto and his way of spreading beauty to others.

The former owner of the historic mansion, Ayşe Mayda was Türkiye’s first female orthodontist.

She practiced her profession in her own private office for many years in Izmir, also being the first dentist of young Lucien Arkas when he was a small child. Until her death at the age of 104, she lived in the Art Nouveau-style ornate mansion, which was one of the few historic mansions left in the heavily urbanized district of Göztepe. When Arkas bought the building, Mayda was 95 years old and expressed her wish to continue living in the house until her death. Arkas humorously adds, “Of course I agreed, not knowing that it would take nine years.” The building has now been beautifully restored and opened to the public, housing a part of the Turkish classic paintings of the Arkas collection. The exhibition is permanent but must be viewed in conjunction with the temporary exhibition of another Arkas collection, titled “Tradition and Modernity-Turkish Painting in the Arkas Collection (1920-1970)” displayed at the Alsancak Arkas Art Center.

How to see!

 

Paintings are not only masterpieces of beauty, but they can also well be an unexpectedly important source of information. I must admit that I have a professional fault: sometimes instead of admiring the sole beauty of a painting, I find myself lost in its details, in search of hidden clues or bits of information. This is because I’m originally an architect trained in the field of conservation, and we were taught how to extract information about historic buildings from paintings. Every historian knows how to examine paintings in search of data. For example, a certain type of Ottoman Turkish carpet is named the Holbein carpet because it was first identified in the paintings of the Renaissance painter Hans Holbein the Younger. He was the artist who first depicted the Ottoman carpets meticulously, knot by knot, in his paintings.

What I’m looking for in a painting can usually be the architectural details in the background, but nowadays I’m mostly fixated on food. Scrutinizing the fruits and vegetables and cutlery and tableware, or anything that encapsulates information, I find details about old foodways. I was fortunate to have known the late food writer Gillian Riley in person, author of “Food in Art” published by Reaktion Books. She was a pioneer in seeing all the food and foodstuffs depicted by artists; she was the one to discover details on the canvas that other eyes could not see. I attended her presentations at Oxford Symposium on Food & Cookery for at least a decade, and I was astonished each time by the insight she brought to food history simply just by looking carefully at paintings. Because of my background in architectural conservation, I cannot help but look for food depictions everywhere. That’s how spotted an unnoticed gourd in the famous Sagalassos Antonin’s fountain, which is still grown by locals in the nearby village of Ağlasun.

This time, in the Arkas collection, what I saw was a long-lost and now re-found vegetable, the kavata. I’ve been writing and talking about it recently. There it was, in a painting by İbrahim Safi, a still-life with copperware, featuring brightly colored red and green versions of kavata, lying alongside eggplants and courgettes. My heart pounded. Lucien Arkas has a point. One needs to see, seeing is believing they say, but seeing is also discovering. Every time one sees a painting, or any artwork or artifact, one can discover another detail, another hidden beauty, or sometimes another bit of information. It could be the knots in a Holbein carpet, or a long-lost fruit or vegetable variety.

Lucien Arkas loves beauty. He wants to be surrounded by beauty but also enjoys sharing beauty with others. He wants people to see. Thanks to him, this time I spotted what I had been focusing on lately. I discovered perhaps the only kavata depiction by a Turkish artist. Lucien Arkas is a true art lover who gifts his collections to Izmirians. This time, this hidden detail in a painting was a gift to food historians in Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
President Erdoğan’s new rhetoric towards Greece

President Erdoğan’s new rhetoric towards Greece
Loss of visionary who brought Turkish and Greek youth together

Loss of visionary who brought Turkish and Greek youth together
New trends among the Greek public

New trends among the Greek public
Remembering recent past in Turco-Greek relations

Remembering recent past in Turco-Greek relations
US Congress makes Mitsotakis feel at home

US Congress makes Mitsotakis feel at home
Greek PM Mitsotakis to visit US with great expectations

Greek PM Mitsotakis to visit US with great expectations
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿