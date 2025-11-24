Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln

Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln

ISTANBUL
Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln

Türkiye's operational vehicle leasing sector achieved an active size of 314.7 billion Turkish Liras ($7.4 billion) in the first three quarters of the year, up from 217.8 billion liras ($5.1 billion) in the same period last year, according to a report by the TOKKDER.

TOKKDER, in collaboration with independent research firm NielsenIQ, released its "TOKKDER Operational Leasing Sector Report" covering the third quarter results of 2025.

The sector's vehicle fleet reached 235,000 units, down from 252,000 at the end of 2024.

According to the report, Renault maintained its position as the most preferred brand in Türkiye's operational vehicle leasing sector with an 18.6 percent share in the third quarter.

It was followed by Fiat at 15.2 percent, Toyota at 8.9 percent, Volkswagen at 8.5 percent and Skoda at 7.9 percent.

In the same period, the sector's vehicle park consisted of 45.5 percent compact class vehicles, 33 percent small class, 10.2 percent upper-middle class and 6.7 percent light commercial vehicles.

The share of diesel vehicles in the sector's fleet increased, with petrol vehicles accounting for 58.2 percent, diesel 30.3 percent and hybrid/electric 11.5 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

    Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

  2. Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

    Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

  3. Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

    Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

  4. Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

    Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

  5. All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı

    All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı
Recommended
THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign
Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge

Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge
Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase
Japan uses satellites, AI to find abandoned houses to sell

Japan uses satellites, AI to find abandoned houses to sell
Australian mining giant BHP drops Anglo American takeover bid

Australian mining giant BHP drops Anglo American takeover bid
Americans set for record holiday spending despite doubts over economy

Americans set for record holiday spending despite doubts over economy
WORLD Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed bilateral cooperation and the issue of Taiwan in a phone call on Monday, Beijing's state news agency Xinhua reported.
ECONOMY THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

Turkish Airlines (THY) is offering round-trip flights to select South European destinations starting from $129, with the promotion valid for limited seats.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿