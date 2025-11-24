Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's operational vehicle leasing sector achieved an active size of 314.7 billion Turkish Liras ($7.4 billion) in the first three quarters of the year, up from 217.8 billion liras ($5.1 billion) in the same period last year, according to a report by the TOKKDER.

TOKKDER, in collaboration with independent research firm NielsenIQ, released its "TOKKDER Operational Leasing Sector Report" covering the third quarter results of 2025.

The sector's vehicle fleet reached 235,000 units, down from 252,000 at the end of 2024.

According to the report, Renault maintained its position as the most preferred brand in Türkiye's operational vehicle leasing sector with an 18.6 percent share in the third quarter.

It was followed by Fiat at 15.2 percent, Toyota at 8.9 percent, Volkswagen at 8.5 percent and Skoda at 7.9 percent.

In the same period, the sector's vehicle park consisted of 45.5 percent compact class vehicles, 33 percent small class, 10.2 percent upper-middle class and 6.7 percent light commercial vehicles.

The share of diesel vehicles in the sector's fleet increased, with petrol vehicles accounting for 58.2 percent, diesel 30.3 percent and hybrid/electric 11.5 percent.