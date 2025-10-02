OpenAI valuation soars to $500 bn in private share sale: reports

OpenAI valuation soars to $500 bn in private share sale: reports

SAN FRANCISCO
OpenAI valuation soars to $500 bn in private share sale: reports

The valuation of ChatGPT developer OpenAI soared to a chart-topping $500 billion in a deal for employees to sell a limited number of shares, financial media reported Thursday.

If confirmed, OpenAI workers' sale of a reported $6.6 billion in shares to investors would make the company the world's most valuable startup, overtaking Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX -- valued at around $400 billion, according to Bloomberg.

A gaggle of investors snapping up the shares included Japanese investment giant SoftBank, the Financial Times and Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.

OpenAI's French spokespeople declined to comment on the reports when contacted by AFP, while its US press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Softbank declined to comment on the reports.

Known for making high-stakes bets on tech, SoftBank had already committed to ploughing $40 billion into OpenAI by the end of 2025 if the startup met certain conditions.

That March deal valued the US company at $300 billion, less than three years after its flagship chatbot ChatGPT wowed the public with its ability to generate convincing text responses.

Other investors cited by the FT and Bloomberg Thursday included venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Dragoneer and Abu Dhabi's AI investment company MGX.

In the first six months of 2025, OpenAI pulled in around $4.3 billion in revenue, specialist outlet The Information reported this week.

But like other generative AI developers, OpenAI has spending plans running into the hundreds of billions over the coming years to build the computing infrastructure needed to develop and operate its services.

Some industry observers raised concern last week at its receipt of an investment pledge worth up to $100 billion from chip giant Nvidia.

Once known for PC gaming hardware, Nvidia has soared to become the world's most valuable company, worth around $4.5 trillion, on the back of the generative AI boom, with much of the software running on its graphics processing units (GPUs).

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has been ploughing some of the company's cash into firms buying its own products, including OpenAI and cloud computing providers such as Coreweave.

But while some have flagged such deals as potential warning signs of a bubble in the generative AI sector, investors have continued piling in -- with OpenAI rival Anthropic raising $13 billion at a $183 billion valuation last month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

    Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

  2. UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack

    UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack

  3. Hamas says still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

    Hamas says still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

  4. Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

    Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

  5. International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

    International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium
Recommended
Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan
US Treasury chief says fully prepared to support Argentina

US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina
India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus

India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus
Türkiyes annual inflation at 33.2 pct in September

Türkiye's annual inflation at 33.2 pct in September
Boeing defense workers strike may last weeks or even months

Boeing defense workers strike may last 'weeks or even months'
Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements

Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements
Türkiye pushes energy diversification, says energy minister

Türkiye pushes energy diversification, says energy minister
WORLD Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

A tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet" detained by the French navy was heading towards the Suez Canal Friday with its captain back on board, according to data from maritime websites and a source close to the case.
ECONOMY Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿