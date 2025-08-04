OPEC+ countries to boost production

OPEC+ countries to boost production

NEW YORK
OPEC+ countries to boost production

A group of countries that are part of the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has agreed to boost oil production, a move some believe could lower oil and gasoline prices, citing a steady global economic outlook and low oil inventories.

The group met virtually on Aug. 3 and announced that eight of its member countries would increase oil production by 547,000 barrels per day in September.

The countries boosting output  had been participating in voluntary production cuts, initially made in November 2023, which were scheduled to be phased out by September 2026. The announcement means the voluntary production cuts will end ahead of schedule.

The move follows an OPEC+ decision in July to boost production by 548,000 barrels per day in August. OPEC said the production adjustments may be paused or reversed as market conditions evolve.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

    Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

  2. Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

    Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

  3. Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

    Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

  4. Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

    Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

  5. Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast

    Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast
Recommended
Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct
Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions

Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions
Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs

Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs
Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July
Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market

Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market
Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth
China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran

China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran
WORLD Fresh clashes break out in Syrias north, south

Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

New outbreaks of violence overnight into Aug. 3 rocked Syria at two distinct flashpoints, as Damascus accused local groups of violating last month's ceasefire.  
ECONOMY Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Türkiye’s “rose capital,” Isparta, has suffered a significant blow to its rose output this year due to a severe frost event that affected much of the country in April.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿