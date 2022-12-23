Only about 900,000 pets registered in PETVET system

Fatma Aksu- ISTANBUL

Only about 900,000 pets have been registered in a pet tracking system called “PETVET,” with only a few days until Dec. 31, the last day set by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry for the microchipping process.

Based on an animal protection legislation that came into force in late 2018, the ministry started the PETVET project to determine the exact number of dogs, cats and weasels looked after by their owners.

The regulation mandated that pet cats, dogs and weasels be microchipped by Dec. 31.

Following announcements to promote the PETVET system, owners applied to local authorities affiliated with the ministry to register their pets and put chips into them.

According to the data obtained from the ministry, a total of 504,000 cats and 385,00 dogs have been registered in the pet tracking system so far.



Only 160,000 cats and 85,000 dogs were microchipped in Istanbul, which is known as the city of cats all over the world, while the authorities stated that the number of animals registered in the system is quite low considering the domestic animal population in the country.

If the ministry does not extend the period ending on Dec. 31, which it indicates as the deadline for microchip processing, pets without chips will not be able to receive veterinary services after this date.

Owners of animals that do not have a microchip number will be asked to bring a letter from the provincial or district police. At this point, fines will be imposed on pet owners who do not comply with the microchip application.

The owners of non-microchipped animals will be fined 6,072 Turkish Liras ($325). After the fine, the animal will be able to benefit from pet health service with microchip processing.

According to the regulation, all cats, dogs and weasels over six months old and owned are required to have a microchip number. Microchips are put into the animal once and used for life. For animals that have previously been microchipped, these chip numbers must be registered in the existing system.

With the microchip application, the name of the animal, its passport number, breed, gender, color, date of birth, name and address of the owner are recorded.

Subcutaneous microchips are applied to cats, dogs and weasels and can be scanned through a handheld terminal.

With the help of chips, authorities will be able to identify these pets, track their medical records and their whereabouts.

Thanks to the system pets that were abandoned or got lost can be found and delivered to their owners.