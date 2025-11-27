Only 1 out of 8 aid movements facilitated into Gaza for a day, UN says

GENEVA

Only one out of eight planned aid movements was facilitated into Gaza on Tuesday, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday.

Dujarric said the U.N. and partners coordinated eight humanitarian movements inside Gaza with Israeli authorities, while seven others were either impeded, denied or canceled.

Despite these challenges, the U.N. managed to collect more than 200 pallets of medicines and five tankers of fuel from the Kerem Shalom crossing, along with additional tents.

"Every delivery into Gaza makes a significant difference," Dujarric said.

He noted that not a single hospital in Gaza is fully functional, with only half of the hospitals partially operational.

Dujarric said the World Health Organization facilitated the medical evacuation of 33 Palestinians in need of critical attention and more than 100 companions on Monday.

However, he noted, more than 16,500 patients need to receive medical care outside Gaza.

"We once again call for unimpeded humanitarian access so that teams can reach everyone they need," Dujarric said, emphasizing the organization can do much more “as soon as restrictions on relief items and aid groups are lifted.”

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 victims in the Gaza Strip, primarily women and children, injured more than 170,800, and reduced the enclave to rubble. The onslaught came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect Oct. 10.

However, according to Palestinian figures, at least 342 people have been killed by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire.

Alongside the two-year war in Gaza, assaults by the army and illegal settlers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,082 Palestinians and injured about 11,000, while more than 20,500 have been detained, according to official Palestinian figures.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.