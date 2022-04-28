One out of eight Ukrainians are displaced: Turkish Red Crescent head

TBLISI
Pointing to the humanitarian plight taking place in Ukraine, Kerem Kınık, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent, said that “one out of 8 people in Ukraine are displaced.”

Kınık spoke at the “11th European Regional Conference” held by the International Feferation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi on April 26.

“The Ukraine conflict has left families torn apart,” said Kınık, adding that more than 10 million people have already been displaced and more than 5 million people have fled into the neighboring countries.

“I have seen the devastating consequences of the war in Ukraine and neighboring countries. I hope this conflict will end immediately and people can return back to their homes to unite with their families safely and in a dignified way.”

Kınık also emphasized on the similar situation in Syria where 500 thousand people lost their lives and millions took refugee in the neighboring countries as the result of the years of conflict, making the displacement the main topic in the region.

Stating that climate change is amongst the crisis humanitarians need to focus on, Kınık added: “The tales we used to hear about how our beautiful planet would turn into a total mess if we stood idle has already come true. Climate change is not a threat to the future generations alone. It is affecting each of our lives right now.”

The conference uniting the 53 national societies with the motto of “Stronger Together” will end on April 28.

