One of the world's largest diamonds found in Botswana

One of the world's largest diamonds found in Botswana

VANCOUVER
One of the worlds largest diamonds found in Botswana

A remarkable rough diamond weighing 2,492 carats has been discovered in Botswana, according to an announcement made by the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp on Thursday.

The gem was unearthed at the Karowe Diamond Mine, located in northeastern Botswana, approximately 430 kilometers (270 miles) from the capital city of Gaborone.

Lucara did not disclose the value or quality of the diamond, but its size places it close to the historical 3,016.75-carat Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality diamond ever mined, discovered in South Africa in 1905.

"We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492 carat diamond," stated William Lamb, Lucara president and CEO, in a company release. The discovery is noted as one of the largest rough diamonds ever found and was detected using Lucara's Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray technology.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi was slated to view the massive stone later on Thursday. As one of the world's leading diamond producers, Botswana's economy relies heavily on the diamond industry.

Prior to this recent find, the largest diamond recovered in Botswana was a 1,758-carat stone, also mined by Lucara in 2019, which was named Sewelo.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

    Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

  2. Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

    Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

  3. Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

    Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

  4. Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

    Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

  5. Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

    Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Recommended
2,800-year-old Urartu cistern restored in Türkiye

2,800-year-old Urartu cistern restored in Türkiye
Delons dog saved from euthanasia, Bardot Foundation says

Delon's dog saved from euthanasia, Bardot Foundation says
Traces of 3,750-year-old trade discovered in Anatolia

Traces of 3,750-year-old trade discovered in Anatolia
Worlds oldest person dies in Spain at 117

World's oldest person dies in Spain at 117
Disney drops bid to have allergy-death lawsuit

Disney drops bid to have allergy-death lawsuit
Jennifer Lopez files to divorce Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez files to divorce Ben Affleck
WORLD Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Hopes were dwindling Thursday for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where fighting raged despite pressure from the United States on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.
ECONOMY Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer sentiment improved, even though slightly, in August, after declining in the previous two months, a joint survey conducted by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿