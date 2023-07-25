One more Chinese carmaker enters Turkish market

One more Chinese carmaker enters Turkish market

ISTANBUL
One more Chinese carmaker enters Turkish market

Chinese electric carmaker Voyah, which is operating under the roof of Dongfeng, has stepped into the Turkish market, bringing the number of Chinese carmakers operating in the local market to six.

Voyah has started to offer its Free model, which sells for 4.55 million Turkish Liras, to Turkish consumers.

“There is strong interest in presales for Voyah,” said Yavuz Çırak from Marcar Otomotiv, which distributes the Chinese car in the local market.

Despite the 40 percent additional customs tax imposed on Chinese cars, Chinese companies are increasing their share in the local markets.

According to the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD), five Chinese companies sold more than 14,000 vehicles in the first six months of 2023 in Türkiye. This corresponded to a 3.7 percent share in total vehicle sales in the January-June period.

Chery was the top-selling Chinese brand with 9,757, followed by MG at 3,274 and Skywell at 571. DFSK and Leopmotor sold 281 and 200 vehicles, respectively, in the Turkish market in the first half.

Meanwhile, the average list price of new cars in Türkiye increased to 3 million liras in July due to higher foreign exchange rates and a hike in the value-added tax.

Prices of the cars in the A, B and C segments, which account for 90 percent of all cars sold, came to 900,000 liras, 1.22 million liras and 1.67 million liras, respectively.

The average price of electric and hybrid cars also increased to 3.23 million liras and 2.79 million liras, respectively, according to the data from Cardata.

If there would not be any problems accessing loans, around 90,000 to 120,000 new cars could be sold each month until the end of the year, said Hüsamettin Yalçın, the general manager of Cardata, adding that total sales in 2023 may exceed 1 million cars.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

    President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

  2. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

    Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

  3. CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

    CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

  4. Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

    Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

  5. Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

    Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark
Recommended
Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Business morale deteriorates, shows survey
OpenAI CEOs Worldcoin crypto project launches

OpenAI CEO's Worldcoin crypto project launches
Eurozone economic downturn steepens in July

Eurozone economic downturn steepens in July
Türkiye modernizing its border gates

Türkiye modernizing its border gates
Telecom companies’ revenues up 45 percent

Telecom companies’ revenues up 45 percent
Togg to introduce new model next year: Minister

Togg to introduce new model next year: Minister
WORLD Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

China's foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported, after not being seen in the public eye for a month.

ECONOMY Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Confidence among Turkish businesses has declined for a second consecutive month in July, a survey conducted by the Central Bank shows.
SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.