ANKARA
One in four in Türkiye carry hepatitis, expert warns

About 24 out of every 100 people in Türkiye are carriers of hepatitis, a health expert has revealed during a World Hepatitis Day event on July 28, stressing the urgent need for awareness, vaccination and early diagnosis.

Speaking at a public program held in the capital Ankara, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu underlined the nation’s progress against infectious diseases, crediting vaccines as the key factor. “Unlike the 1950s, when infectious diseases were common, today we are close to eliminating them,” he said. “The most important factor in this success is vaccination.”

Türkiye introduced free hepatitis vaccines for children in 1998, expanding to full coverage in 2012, leading to a dramatic drop in acute hepatitis among children under 5 years old — from a hundred annually in the early 2000s to fewer than five today.

Calling hepatitis a “silent disease,” Memişoğlu urged families to ensure children are immunized and stressed joint action with healthcare professionals.

Infectious diseases specialist Serhan Sakarya warned that currently, roughly 24 out of 100 individuals in Türkiye carry hepatitis. While types A and E are foodborne and do not become chronic, hepatitis B and C — which are spread mainly through blood and sexual contact — can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer.

“Hepatitis C has no vaccine, making prevention and testing vital,” he said, noting that many patients discover their condition only during surgery or routine check-ups.

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter
