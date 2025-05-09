One in five people show allergic symptoms in Türkiye

Around 20 percent of Türkiye's population experiences allergic symptoms, making the condition a widespread public health concern, according to an expert.

 

“Allergies can be triggered by the air we breathe, the food we eat and the medications we use. Most people do not react, but some individuals with an allergic constitution have immune systems that treat these substances as foreign and respond accordingly,” explained Professor Dr. Osman Şener, a specialist in allergy at an Ankara hospital.

 

This immune response causes symptoms and may even harm the individual, according to Şener.

 

He emphasized that pollen is one of the main triggers for respiratory allergies such as allergic rhinitis and asthma, especially during spring. In regions such as Central Anatolia, grass and grain pollens, common due to extensive cereal farming, are key contributors to symptoms of such illnesses.

 

He pointed out that allergy symptoms are often confused with the flu, but the flu typically involves a more severe clinical picture. Flu symptoms include high fever and joint and muscle pain.

 

Şener explained that they have experienced a notable increase in outpatient visits recently, noting that all patients visiting their clinic show allergic symptoms, with most suffering from allergic rhinitis and asthma.

 

The expert warned that pollen allergies become more intense in spring due to increased airborne pollen, advising individuals with allergies to avoid outdoor activities and opt for indoor environments during this period.

 

Pollen concentration is higher in the early morning hours, Şener noted, urging postponing outdoor activities until the afternoon.

 

While it is possible to minimize contact with allergens like pet dander and dust indoors, avoiding pollen is more difficult due to its ability to travel long distances through the air, according to Şener.

 

"When you open your window or step outside, you're exposed to them. Thus, reducing exposure can help lessen the symptoms,” the expert noted. In more severe cases, medication may be necessary to control allergic reactions.

