One dead in Israel stabbing attack, assailant killed

HAIFA
Israeli rescue and security forces examine the scene of a stabbing attack in Haifa, Israel, on Monday, March 30, 2025.

A stabbing attack on Monday at a transport station in the Israeli city of Haifa left one person dead and several wounded, medics said, in what police called a "terror attack" whose perpetrator was killed.

The attack came with negotiations between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants over Gaza's ceasefire stalled after the deal's first phase ended on the weekend.

"Paramedics and EMTs have pronounced the death of a man around 70 years old and are providing medical treatment to and evacuating four injured individuals", Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said.

It said a man and woman around 30 years of age as well as a 15-year-old boy were seriously injured.

Israeli police label as "terrorist" attacks those connected to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The attack took place at a bus and train station in Haifa, a large coastal city in northern Israel home to a mixed Jewish and Arab population.

Israel blocked the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza on Sunday after a disagreement with the Palestinian Islamist movement over extending the ceasefire.

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
