One Beşiktaş player and a staff test positive for coronavirus

  • May 09 2020 16:25:00

ANKARA- Reuters
One Beşiktaş player and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus three days after the announcement that the Turkish league will resume next month, the club said on May 9. 

League leaders Trabzonspor, champions Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş are among leading clubs which held
training sessions this week in small groups in line with guidelines set out by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Beşiktaş said all their players and coaching staff had been tested for the virus, adding that the player and staff member who tested positive had begun treatment.

Fenerbahçe said on May 8 one of their staff members had tested positive for the virus, prompting the club to cancel a scheduled practice session.

Turkey's domestic soccer leagues will resume without fans on June 12 after a three-month suspension and TFF Chairman Nihat Özdemir said on May 6 the country is planning to host the Champions League final in late August.

Turkey announced that it will start to gradually ease lockdown measures after the virus outbreak had reached a plateau.



