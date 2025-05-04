Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief

Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief

ISTANBUL
Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder was laid to rest on May 4 following a solemn ceremony that drew politicians and artists from across the spectrum of Turkish society.

Önder, 63, died over the weekend after spending 18 days in intensive care following a heart attack. The hospital said he succumbed to multiple organ failure.

A memorial ceremony was held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul before his burial at the Zincirlikuyu cemetery.

Emotional tributes were delivered by his daughter Ceren Önder Kandemir and his brother Ali Fuat Önder, who said the late deputy parliament speaker entered politics “to achieve peace.”

His funeral brought together figures from across the political spectrum, including Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy leader Efkan Ala, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) leader Erkan Baş.

Actors Demet Akbağ and Mahsun Kırmızıgül were also among those who paid their respects. Önder was remembered as a bridge between communities.

"He passed away at a time when we all needed him," Özel told reporters at the ceremony. "We will miss him very much."

In remarks made during a program in Northern Cyprus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he believed the dream of “a terror-free Türkiye,” to which Önder dedicated himself, would be realized.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan posted a tribute on X, saying, “He had a place in the hearts of every segment of our nation. His efforts for social peace will always be remembered with gratitude.”

Following the news of his death, numerous political and cultural figures, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, gathered at the hospital to offer condolences.

The DEM Party began accepting condolences at the Nazım Hikmet Cultural Center in Şişli later in the evening, where hundreds came to honor Önder’s legacy. DEM Party's Tuncer Bakırhan and Pervin Buldan, along with his brother Ali Fuat Önder, received mourners.

"His struggle for peace was a guide for all of us," said Sezai Temelli, a senior DEM Party figure. "We invite all the people of Türkiye to come together to protect peace and the memory of Sırrı Süreyya Önder on this painful day."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

    Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

  2. Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport

    Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport

  3. Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

    Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

  4. Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye

    Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye

  5. Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief

    Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief
Recommended
Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs
Greek top diplomat optimist over ties with Türkiye

Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye
CHP leader attacked after Sırrı Süreyya Önders memorial

CHP leader attacked after Sırrı Süreyya Önder's memorial
Erdoğan calls for talks between two states in Cyprus

Erdoğan calls for talks between 'two states' in Cyprus
DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62
Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front

Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front
WORLD Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian public security forces have deployed in the town of Ashrafieh Sahnaya in the southwestern part of Damascus, state news agency SANA said on May 3.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in the January-March period totaled 216.11 billion Turkish Liras ($5.72 billion), the country's banking watchdog said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿