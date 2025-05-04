Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief

ISTANBUL

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder was laid to rest on May 4 following a solemn ceremony that drew politicians and artists from across the spectrum of Turkish society.

Önder, 63, died over the weekend after spending 18 days in intensive care following a heart attack. The hospital said he succumbed to multiple organ failure.

A memorial ceremony was held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul before his burial at the Zincirlikuyu cemetery.

Emotional tributes were delivered by his daughter Ceren Önder Kandemir and his brother Ali Fuat Önder, who said the late deputy parliament speaker entered politics “to achieve peace.”

His funeral brought together figures from across the political spectrum, including Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy leader Efkan Ala, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) leader Erkan Baş.

Actors Demet Akbağ and Mahsun Kırmızıgül were also among those who paid their respects. Önder was remembered as a bridge between communities.

"He passed away at a time when we all needed him," Özel told reporters at the ceremony. "We will miss him very much."

In remarks made during a program in Northern Cyprus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he believed the dream of “a terror-free Türkiye,” to which Önder dedicated himself, would be realized.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan posted a tribute on X, saying, “He had a place in the hearts of every segment of our nation. His efforts for social peace will always be remembered with gratitude.”

Following the news of his death, numerous political and cultural figures, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, gathered at the hospital to offer condolences.

The DEM Party began accepting condolences at the Nazım Hikmet Cultural Center in Şişli later in the evening, where hundreds came to honor Önder’s legacy. DEM Party's Tuncer Bakırhan and Pervin Buldan, along with his brother Ali Fuat Önder, received mourners.

"His struggle for peace was a guide for all of us," said Sezai Temelli, a senior DEM Party figure. "We invite all the people of Türkiye to come together to protect peace and the memory of Sırrı Süreyya Önder on this painful day."