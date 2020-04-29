Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Retesting of a Turkish runner’s samples have led to her being retroactively disqualified from the 2012 Olympic Games.
Gülcan Mıngır had competed in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in London.

"Re-analysis of Mingir’s samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turabinol)," the International Olympic Committee said on its website.

It added that the decision enters into force immediately and the Turkish Olympic Committee shall ensure its full implementation.

Mıngır, now 30 years old, had come in 27th in the event.

She also clinched the gold medal at the 2012 European Athletics Championships in Helsinki.



